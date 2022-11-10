Posted: Nov 10, 2022 4:38 PMUpdated: Nov 10, 2022 4:41 PM

Victoria Edwards

Recent rains in our listening area have added much needed moisture to our drought-impacted farms but what has it done for our lakes? The Oklahoma State Department of Wildlife and Conservation issued an updated Fishing & Lake Levels report so those who want to spend Veteran’s Day weekend with a fishing pole will know where to hang out.

At Fort Gibson lake, water elevation is still two feet below normal but water temperatures are in the low sixties and water is clear. Largemouth bass and white bass are biting well but blue and channel catfish are only fair.

At Grand Like, elevation is normal with temperatures also in the low sixities but water is stained. Largemouth bass are biting in areas around brush. Blue catfish are found near dams, coves, and docks.

At Greenleaf, elevation is normal, water temps are in the low sixties, and water is stained. Overall, not much is biting so you chances of catching anything here is fair.

At Kaw Lake, elevation remains three foot below normal with stained waters and temperatures in mid-sixties. Bites are good with largemouth and spotted bass, blue & channel catfish, and crappie.

At Keystone Lake, elevation is at 4.5 feet below normal with stained water and temperatures in the low fifties. Blue & channel catfish are slow. Crappie and striped bass are fair.

At Lower Illinois, elevation has returned to normal with clear views and temps in the high sixties. Best times to fish are early mornings and late evenings below the dam and in the Watts area.

In Perry CCC, elevation of water is normal but murky with temperatures hovering in mid-sixties. All species are slow in responding.

At Sooner Lake, elevation is just one foot below normal and waters are clear with temperatures at 60-degrees. Bass are fair. Saugeye and catfish are slow.

Tenkiller Lake is sitting 5.5 feet below normal but rising quickly. Water is murky and in the high sixties. Largemouth and smallmouth bass are good, along with crappie. Best places for finding all are around brush structures, docks and shorelines.

And at Webber Falls, elevation is normal. Water is stained and its temperature is in the low sixties. Crappie are good but everything else is only fair.