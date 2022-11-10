Posted: Nov 10, 2022 3:50 PMUpdated: Nov 10, 2022 3:50 PM

Victoria Edwards

Veteran's Day is a time to honor those who are retired members of our military and many people turn out for parades and other events to show their appreciation for the sacrifices our men and women make while they are in the military. But there is a group who works daily to honor veterans by providing services that help both the deployed and the retired as they seek to fit back into society once their tour of duty is concluded.

The organization is Veterans Connection and it is located right here in Bartlesville. Sharon Reese is Executive Director and founder of the organization, which originated in Oklahoma City but was moved by Reese to Washington County when she retired here. Reese says the organization's mission is to provide all veterans and service members with resources from community partners that will enhance their quality of life. Reese says the organization does that through advocacy, resource links, and education.

The organization recently received word that it was named the 2022 Veteran Organization of the Year for its services.

Businesses and individuals can partner with Veterans Connection by providing both cash donations and in-kind products and services. Veterans and their families can ask for their help in any situation. To reach Veterans Connection, call 918-376-0022.