Posted: Nov 10, 2022 10:00 AMUpdated: Nov 10, 2022 10:02 AM

Tom Davis

The Salvation Army in Bartlesville is serving their Thanksgiving Dinner on November 23rd from 11AM to 2PM

Appearing on COMMUNITY CONNECTION, Captain Ian Carr told listeners and viewer that the Salvation Army will be serving a Thanksgiving meal at their facility at 101 N Bucy Ave, Bartlesville.

Captain Carr said, “The meal free for anyone who is hungry!”

Captain Carr also said volunteers are needed to help prepare and serve the meal. You can call 918-336-6454 for more information.