Posted: Nov 09, 2022 3:25 PMUpdated: Nov 09, 2022 3:25 PM

Chase McNutt

Join the Nowata City of Commerce on December 10, 2022 as they host the annual Christmas parade. There will be vendors during the afternoon as well as activities. The theme this year will be a Suessical Christmas. If you would like to enter the parade you can fill out a form on Nowata Chamber dot org.

If you are interested in being a vendor, they have a form on the website as well.

Some of the activities planned include a cookie eating contest, a coloring contest, a scavanger hunt, and a ginger bread house contest. There will also be a beard contest!

If you would like to sponser any part of this event please contact chamber@nowata.com