Posted: Nov 09, 2022 9:12 AMUpdated: Nov 09, 2022 9:12 AM

Tom Davis

A Community Luminary Service will be held at the White Rose Cemetery Mausoleum Chapel on Saturday, November 19 at 6:00 p.m.

The purpose of this service is to honor and remember those family and friends who are deceased. Luminaries may be purchased for $5 each in honor of or in memory of anyone. Proceeds benefit the White Rose Cemetery Beautification Projects.

You can come by the Bartlesville Public Library and purchase these at the Circulation desk thru Monday, November 14th. For more information contact the cemetery office at 918-338-4072.