Posted: Nov 09, 2022 8:14 AMUpdated: Nov 09, 2022 8:14 AM

Victoria Edwards

A Tahlequah man has been indicted by the United States Department of Justice-Northern Oklahoma District as part of a sting operation titled OPERATION HEAVY METAL that involved law enforcement groups at local, state and federal levels. The operation targeted a network of thieves who were operating throughout several states, including Oklahoma, to steal catalytic converters from parked cars and sell them to a refinery for melting down and then selling the steel overseas and to other US companies. Investigators said that tens of millions of dollars were collected by the thieves and refinery.

Parker Star Weavel, age 25, operated in and around the Thalequah area as well as in nearby cities to complete the thefts. Weavel and 12 others were arrested on November 3 after more than 2000 catalytic converter thefts were traced to the group operating within our state. The 13 will now face 40 counts of indictments in what is being labeled as a "conspiracy to receive stolen goods and a conspiracy to commit money laundering." Other charges are also being considered since the stolen items crossed state lines.

The Oklahoma group interacted with thieves in other states and with a New Jersey company known as DG Auto. Law enforcement have obtained evidence they believe shows that DG Auto knew the converters they were buying were stolen property.

The indicted individuals now goes to trial in both New Jersey and Oklahoma with attorneys who are prosecuting the case as an organized crime.