Posted: Nov 08, 2022 9:30 PMUpdated: Nov 08, 2022 9:43 PM

Dalton Spence

Tuesday was Election Day and Osage County had two County Commissioner seats up for grabs.

In the District One race, Dr. Everett Piper would take an early lead and never looked back. Dr. Piper defeated Thomas Trumbly with his 3,417 votes (73.82%) to Trumbly’s 1,212 votes (26.18)

When asked about why he ran, Dr. Piper had this to say.

District Three county commissioner race was a back-and-forth battle between Charlie Cartwright and Joe Williams. Williams had a 119-vote lead with one precinct to go which is where the final lead change would happen. Charlie Cartwright would go on to retake the lead and the win a nail biting race with 2,766 votes (52.47%) to Joe William’s 2,506 votes (47.53%)