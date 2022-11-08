Posted: Nov 08, 2022 9:05 PMUpdated: Nov 08, 2022 9:19 PM

Victoria Edwards

The three members who were up for re-election in the Bartlesville City Council race have retained their seats.

James Curd was the first to have his race called in his favor. Curd had a showing of 1,268 votes which equated to 68.39% against his opponent, Brandon Wade, who received 586 votes (31.61%). Curd said he will continue to do what he has always done while in office – focus on bringing businesses to the city and on maintaining a high quality of life for residents.

Loren Roszel outpaced his opponent, Chelsie Wagoner, throughout most of the night of tabulations, with a final tally of 1,794 votes (54.73%). Wagoner’s final tally was 1,484 votes (45.27%). Roszel told Bartlesville Radio that he was humbled by the continued support of Bartlesville residents and will work to support continued growth of the city.

Billie Roane ran unopposed at the last minute when John Maples dropped out due to a family medical situation. Roane says she has always been enthusiastic about serving the community of Bartlesville and looks forward to two more years of service.