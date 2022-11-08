Posted: Nov 08, 2022 8:13 PMUpdated: Nov 08, 2022 9:30 PM

Chase McNutt

Nowata County opened its polls this morning for state and county elections. We only had one local county election in Nowata County, and it was for District 1 County Commissioner. The two in the race were Republican nominee Paul Crupper and Democratic nominee, also the incumbent Burke LaRue.

LaRue had an early lead due to absentee and early mail in voting, but after Election Day votes came in Crupper took the lead after just 2 of the 4 total precincts reported. He would hold that lead as the final two precincts reported their totals of 629 total votes for Crupper, and 525 votes for LaRue, setting the total votes at 1,154.

Crupper finished with 54.5% of the total vote to LaRue’s 45.5%