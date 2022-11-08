Facebook Twitter K1-TEXT Email Print
Local Election Results (Click Here)

Posted: Nov 08, 2022 4:32 PMUpdated: Nov 08, 2022 7:04 PM

Bartlesville Radio will have local, statewide and national election results on our family of stations this evening.  KWON 1400/93.3/95.1 will have wall to wall coverage with CBS News nationally with local and statewide updates.  Staff members are stationed at the election boards in Washington, Osage and Nowata Counties for up-to-date information.  KYFM 100.1, KRIG 104.9, and KPGM 1500/99.1 will have updates throughout regular programing.

Bartlesville City Council Ward 2

Candidate

Votes

Vote %

Precincts Reporting

Loren Roszel

          468

62%

0 of 7

Chelsie Wagoner

          285

38%

 

Bartlesville City Council Ward 3

   

 

Votes

Vote %

Precincts Reporting

James S Curd Jr.

1,011

66%

4 of 6

Brandon Wade

519

34%

 

Bartlesville City Council Ward 4

   

 

Votes

Vote %

Precincts Reporting

John Maples

422

49%

3 of 6

Billie L Roane

444

51%

 

Nowata County Commissioner District # 1

  
   

Candidate

Votes

Vote %

Precincts Reporting

Paul Crupper (R)

629

55%

4 of 4

Bruke LaRue (D)     

525

45%

 

Osage County Commissioner District # 1

  
   

Candidate

Votes

Vote %

Precincts Reporting

Everett Piper (R)

1,087

61%

4 of 10

Thomas A Trumbly (D)     

674

39%

 

Osage County Commissioner District # 3

Candidate

Votes

Vote %

Precincts Reporting

Charlie Cartwright (R)

344

45%

1 of 10

Joe Williams (D)

415

55%

 

 

 


