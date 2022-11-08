News
Posted: Nov 08, 2022 4:32 PMUpdated: Nov 08, 2022 7:04 PM
Bartlesville Radio will have local, statewide and national election results on our family of stations this evening. KWON 1400/93.3/95.1 will have wall to wall coverage with CBS News nationally with local and statewide updates. Staff members are stationed at the election boards in Washington, Osage and Nowata Counties for up-to-date information. KYFM 100.1, KRIG 104.9, and KPGM 1500/99.1 will have updates throughout regular programing.
Bartlesville City Council Ward 2
|
Candidate
|
Votes
|
Vote %
|
Precincts Reporting
|
Loren Roszel
|
468
|
62%
|
0 of 7
|
Chelsie Wagoner
|
285
|
38%
Bartlesville City Council Ward 3
|
|
Votes
|
Vote %
|
Precincts Reporting
|
James S Curd Jr.
|
1,011
|
66%
|
4 of 6
|
Brandon Wade
|
519
|
34%
Bartlesville City Council Ward 4
|
|
Votes
|
Vote %
|
Precincts Reporting
|
John Maples
|
422
|
49%
|
3 of 6
|
Billie L Roane
|
444
|
51%
|
Nowata County Commissioner District # 1
|
Candidate
|
Votes
|
Vote %
|
Precincts Reporting
|
Paul Crupper (R)
|
629
|
55%
|
4 of 4
|
Bruke LaRue (D)
|
525
|
45%
|
Osage County Commissioner District # 1
|
Candidate
|
Votes
|
Vote %
|
Precincts Reporting
|
Everett Piper (R)
|
1,087
|
61%
|
4 of 10
|
Thomas A Trumbly (D)
|
674
|
39%
Osage County Commissioner District # 3
|
Candidate
|
Votes
|
Vote %
|
Precincts Reporting
|
Charlie Cartwright (R)
|
344
|
45%
|
1 of 10
|
Joe Williams (D)
|
415
|
55%
