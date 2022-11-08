Posted: Nov 08, 2022 1:13 PMUpdated: Nov 08, 2022 1:14 PM

Dalton Spence

The Barnsdall Panthers are going into the playoffs against a blistering hot offense that defeated Yale 84-46 last week.

The Panthers travel to Weeletka this week to take on the 8-2 Outlaws.

Panthers head Coach Kylee Sweeney knows it will be a tough game but feels good going into it.

Barnsdall had 398 yards rushing in the win against Yale and have had more than 500 total yards of offense in its last two games.

Running back Easton Malone has 1,325 yards rushing this season with 23 touchdowns while quarterback Maverick Lanphear has 1,155 and 12 touchdowns.

The Panthers and Outlaws kick off at 7 p.m. on Friday.