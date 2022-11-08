Posted: Nov 08, 2022 9:19 AMUpdated: Nov 08, 2022 9:19 AM

Victoria Edwards

All high school seniors and their families are invited to attend the annual Senior Day to be held at the Claremore campus of Rogers State University on November 19.

Senior Day provides students with the opportunity to tour the main campus, including housing and classrooms, meet with current students and faculty to discuss majors, participate in student organization previews, and investigate financial aid and scholarships. There is also the option of beginning the admissions process immediately.

All students who attend Senior Day will receive a goodie bag of RSU swag, a free lunch for themselves and the visitors who come with them, and consideration for a portion of $10,000 that will be given away during the luncheon.

Capacity for the day is limited so you should register early. Registration information is on the RSU website under ATTEND AN EVENT.

According to US News & World Report, RSU now ranks among the top regional colleges in the western United States for quality academics, affordability, and accessibility.

(Photo courtesy of RSU Public Information Office)