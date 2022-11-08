Posted: Nov 08, 2022 9:14 AMUpdated: Nov 08, 2022 9:14 AM

Victoria Edwards

Break out your favorite candies and start planning how to decorate your house for Christmas -- your Gingerbread House that is!

Price Tower is inviting all adults, youth and children to enter their Gingerbread House Competition as part of celebrating Christmas this year.

Special prizes will be given to adult and group winners. The Youth winner will receive a pizza party sponsored by The Eatery.

Gingerbread houses must be constructed and submitted no later than November 29. On December 2, there will be a School Display Opening event and later that day, an announcement of the winners.

For information on how to participate in the competition, go to pricetower.org/education .

(Photo Courtesy of YOUTube)