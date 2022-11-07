Posted: Nov 07, 2022 9:53 PMUpdated: Nov 07, 2022 9:56 PM

Chase McNutt

The Bartlesville City Council held their monthly meeting at City Hall on Johnstone Ave on Monday night, November 7th. Passionate members of Bartlesville community spoke out in support and against the drag show that took place in Unity Square. Both sides had ample opportunity to speak their mind and thoughts on the event. In total, 22 people spoke, 13 against and 7 were in support of the event, with 2 also claiming a Libertarian/neutral stance.

The first speaker, Reverend Kelley Becker gave her peace, in support of the event.

As stated, both sides spoke and some spoke more enthusiastically than others. One being preacher Peter Johnson, who stated how shocked he and many people of Bartlesville were about a drag show being at Unity Park.

After everybody was done speaking, Mayor Copeland shared his thoughts of the night and the passionate members of the community of Bartlesville.

Finally, City Attorney Jess Kane gave about an hour presentation regarding municipal regulation of adult entertainment on the Pride event that was hosted by Oklahomans for equality. Here is what Kane had to say in regards to the event.

The next meeting will be held on the first Monday of December at 7 pm, and it is open to the public.