Posted: Nov 07, 2022 2:47 PMUpdated: Nov 07, 2022 2:47 PM

Dalton Spence

Election Day is Nov. 8. And there is still time to look at a sample ballot to research, so you are not blind voting in the election.

Osage County has two county commissioner races to vote on. The District One race is between Everett Piper and Thomas Trumbly.

District Three’s race features a race between Charlie Cartwright and Joe Williams.

Click the link down below to take a look at your district’s sample ballot.

District One:

https://osage.okcounties.org/file/ballots_and_results/pct_101_ballot_339.pdf

District Two:

https://osage.okcounties.org/file/ballots_and_results/pct_202_ballot_352.pdf

District Three:

https://osage.okcounties.org/file/ballots_and_results/pct_301_ballot_359.pdf