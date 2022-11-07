Posted: Nov 07, 2022 1:06 PMUpdated: Nov 07, 2022 1:17 PM

Dalton Spence

The Osage Co. Commissioners met Monday for their weekly meeting and approved a quote for $9,200 for four fire hydrants for the Pershing Fire Department.

In a health update, Covid numbers are continuing to fall across the county but Flu numbers are starting to see a rise.

District Two Commissioner Steve Talburt took some time at the end of the meeting to talk about the elections on Tuesday and gave a message to the candidates with a joke by District Three Commissioner Darren McKinney.

The Osage Co. Commissioners meet every Monday at 10 a.m. in the Women’s Building at the Osage County Fairgrounds in Pawhuska.