Arvest Bank Closed in Observance of Veterans Day
In observance of Veterans Day, all Arvest branches and the customer service line will be closed on Friday, Nov. 11. Arvest will resume normal business hours on Saturday, Nov. 12.
For your convenience, you can bank 24/7 using:
- An ATM near you
- Arvest GoTM
- Online banking
- 24-hour account info line
Veterans Day provides an opportunity to celebrate the heroism and patriotism of our military members. Visit Arvest Share for ways to show appreciation for those who have served and are presently serving in our military.
