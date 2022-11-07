Posted: Nov 07, 2022 10:34 AMUpdated: Nov 07, 2022 10:36 AM

Tom Davis

Brian Kilmeade, Fox News anchor, radio talk show host and best-selling author is bringing his live stage show to 100 Civic Center, Tulsa, on Sunday, November 13, at 7pm.

Kilmeade, whose talk show airs weekdays at 10am on KWON AM 1400/FM 93.3-95.1, will be in Tulsa to promote his new book. Kilmeade took time to visit by phone on Monday with KWON to talk about his appearance in the area and his new book The President and The Freedom Fighter with a new epilogue:

FOX News’ Brian Kilmeade released the paperback version of his New York Times bestseller The President and The Freedom Fighter with a new epilogue on Oct. 25, 2022. In his book, Kilmeade tells the little-known story of how American heroes Abraham Lincoln and Frederick Douglass moved from strong disagreement to friendship, and in the process changed the entire course of history.

The storytelling and history in the book have only grown in timeliness as Midterm-election culture wars have heated up around CRT, the relevance of our US Constitution, a growing abolitionist movement, and more.

Link to event: https://www.briankilmeade.com/live-stage-show