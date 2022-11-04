Posted: Nov 04, 2022 4:55 PMUpdated: Nov 04, 2022 4:55 PM

Chase McNutt

The Nowata Ironmen’s season came to an end this past Thursday, and it was a bitter one. They fell at Adair on senior night, 44-14. The Ironmen took the lead first at 6-0 but would be out matched the rest of the way.

Even though the night did not go as wanted, it was still the last games for the graduating seniors. First year head coach Chance Juby, talks about this graduating class and the loss.

While the final record may not be a pretty one for the Ironmen, it is still their most successful season since the 2019 one. Juby had plenty of bright spots to carry with him into the next season, and a solid foundation.

Nowata’s final record for the season is 2-8, with a 1-5 district record as well.