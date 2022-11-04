Posted: Nov 04, 2022 2:25 PMUpdated: Nov 04, 2022 2:25 PM

Victoria Edwards

Tuesday, November 8 is Election Day but a poll conducted by YouTube recently found that there are a large number of voters who are confused over who to vote for if they want to elect a person who aligns with their personal values. After hearing about the poll, former MIT professor Dr Dwight Williams decided to create a special online quiz that explores a person’s values and then matches it to the candidates who are running. The site is called VOTINGBUDDY.com and it launched last week in all 50 states plus DC and Puerto Rico.

Users to the site will answer five questions that cover foreign policy, immigration, national security, social policy, and government oversight/fiscal policy. Once a person enters their viewpoints and their zip code, the site searches through the candidate roles and give back an answer on who is the most like-minded candidate to the person’s answers.

The object of the site is to help voters avoid casting blind ballots when they cannot distinguish between candidates platforms or if they are unsure of what constitutes a conservative versus progressive versus liberal ideology.

The website is currently advertised being free to use.