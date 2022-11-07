Posted: Nov 04, 2022 1:20 PMUpdated: Nov 04, 2022 1:20 PM

Victoria Edwards

A long list of agenda items awaits the Washington County Board of Commissioners at their weekly meeting to be held Monday, November 7 in their second floor meeting room at 400 South Johnstone in Bartlesville. Because this is the first meeting of the month, it will be held at 9 am rather than 9:30 am. The public is welcome to attend.

A few items on the agenda include: resolutions regarding LATCF, Free Fair donations, and handling surplus. There is also a proposal for architectural & engineering design services for the Emergency Operations Center and consideration of an extension of the burn ban, both presented by Kary Cox, Director of the Washington County Emergency Management Department. Financial statements and depository accounts for the month of October will also be reviewed.