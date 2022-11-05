Posted: Nov 05, 2022 8:21 AMUpdated: Nov 04, 2022 8:21 AM

Victoria Edwards

Today is your opportunity to score some beautiful gifts for Christmas if you attend the annual Christkindl Market, hosted by OKM Music. The market will be held from 10 am to 4 pm today only (Saturday, November 5) at the parking lot next to the OKM/Ambler Hall Building on Dewey Street at Fourth Avenue.

Vendors will offer a variety of food, handmade crafts, and holiday decor. Adults and children alike will want to take a walk through the Giant Candy Land game and visit Santa at his special Bartlesville village. A raffle will be held for a European Christmas Cruise.

Entry fee to the event is $10 per person for adults; $5 for students ages 13-20; and children under 12 are free.

(Photo courtesy of OKM)