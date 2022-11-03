Posted: Nov 03, 2022 9:33 AMUpdated: Nov 03, 2022 9:33 AM

Tom Davis

Seniors Connect — a program for travel, education, and connection at Elder Care — wraps its 2022 season with an “Ugly Christmas Sweater, Cookies, & Tess” party on December 2. The event will take place at Elder Care from 2:00 pm – 3:30 pm. Pre-registration by November 28 is required.

What is an ugly Christmas Sweater? The trend began when a famous 1980’s television character wore an ugly Christmas sweater. By design, the trend of mix-matched patterns and color mixing on the wooly pullover has continued during the holiday season for fun and laughs.

Appearing on COMMUNITY CONNECTION, Angie Thompson, Elder Care Development Director, announced this week that the festivities will also include Santa & Mrs. Claus, a photo booth with hilarious Christmas props, yummy treats from Melody’s Creative Cuisine, a mini silent auction featuring art pieces created by Elder Care DayBreak participants, and award-winning journalist, Tess Maune, KOTV News On 6 anchor.

Joining Angie on the show was new board member, Bob Frase, formerly with Woolaroc and the Frank Phillips home. Watch the video below and catch up with Bob and why he choose to join Elder Care's board.