Posted: Nov 02, 2022 3:30 PMUpdated: Nov 02, 2022 3:30 PM

Victoria Edwards

At a meeting of community leaders on November 1, City Manager Mike Bailey presented a variety of issues the city is currently dealing with and one of them is the on-going decision-making of what to do with the First Christian Church building now that the city has determined it is too expensive to renovate into a conference center. Bailey said the city has not yet taken full possession of the FCC building because they do not want to make an permanent decisions about the property until they fully understand how it could be utilized to benefit the city as a whole and the surrounding arts community represented by Price Arts and The Center in particular.

Bailey said that the city is exploring its options by taking Requests for Proposals (RFPs) from any organization that would like to use the building to further its corporate or non-profit goals. RFPs will help the city know if the acceptance of the donation of the building is feasible long-term for the city’s overall development goals.

RFPs will only be taken through November 28 and then they will be reviewed for approval. If the RFP is approved, the organization must meet a series of regulations regarding the lease. To help the organization meet the requirements of the lease, the city will contribute up to $2 million towards renovation costs.

To view the RFP, go to the City of Bartlesville’s website and click on FIRST CHRISTIAN CHURCH BUILDING RFP. For more information, you can also contact CFO/City Clerk Jason Muninger at jsmuning@cityofbartlesville.org.