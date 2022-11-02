Posted: Nov 02, 2022 2:58 PMUpdated: Nov 02, 2022 3:00 PM

Press Release

The Oklahoma State Election Board issued a press release on November 2 with clarifications about early voting:

"Voters are reminded that early voting locations are different than polling places. All counties have at least one designated early voting location. You must vote in the county where you are registered to vote. A list of early voting locations, dates and times is available on the State Election Board website, along with the election list. Sample ballots are available in the OK Voter Portal."

The state Election Board also clarified what to bring to the voting location:

"Voters should be prepared to show a valid proof of identity when checking in with election workers at their voting location."

Early voting begins in all 77 counties in Oklahoma today (November 2) and will continue through Saturday, November 5. The state Election Board said in their press release that all counties offering early voting must offer it from 8 am to 6 pm on November 2-November 4 and from 8 am to 2 pm on November 5. If an election board fails to provide access during these dates and times, it should be reported to the State Election Board immediately.