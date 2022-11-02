Posted: Nov 02, 2022 2:39 PMUpdated: Nov 02, 2022 2:45 PM

Dalton Spence

Skiatook PD and Mac’s Barbecue are teaming up for the first Christmas with a Cop Dodgeball Tournament on Sunday, Nov. 6.

The goal is to make sure a whole bunch of kids have an amazing Christmas.

Officer Cassidy Tucker talks about how the idea of a dodgeball tournament started.

There will be concessions, inflatables for the kiddos to play on and a raffle to have a chance to win items like TV’s, Yeti coolers, grills and even a $100 gas card and more. Who could pass up on a chance at free gas?

The event is free to attend and runs from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. at the Brooks Walton Activity Center at Skiatook High. You do not have to stay the whole time but rather come and go as you please.

If you cannot make it but still want to donate, you can make a check out to “Skiatook Fraternal Order of Police” and mail it to 220 South Broadway Street, Skiatook, OK 74070.