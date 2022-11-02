Posted: Nov 02, 2022 2:32 PMUpdated: Nov 02, 2022 2:32 PM

Victoria Edwards

If you take US-169 to get into Tulsa to avoid traffic on Highway 75 be aware that your commute is about to become a snarl at the I-44 interchange.

The Oklahoma Department of Transportation announced yesterday that it will begin improving the interchange of I-44 and US-169 as part of its $16 million bridge and highway projects. The work officially begins on Monday, November 7 and will not be completed until late next year.

The most significant part of the project is the new bridge that will be built to accommodate a new northbound to westbound ramp and to replace the current bridge over I-44. Other work will also include pavement rehabilitation on ramps throughout US-169.

The impact of the project will be a narrowing of I-44 to only two lanes in both directions of US-169, a narrowing of US-169 on the northbound side of I-44, limited merging area for those traveling westbound on I-44 to northbound US-169, and a reduction in speed limit to 55 MPH on both highways.

ODOT is urging drivers to use caution throughout the work zone and to expect delays throughout the project. Peak travel times will be especially impacted so drivers should consider finding an alternative route to travel.

The work is being completed by Manhattan Road & Bridge Company, who was awarded the contract by ODOT in July 2022.