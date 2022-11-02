Posted: Nov 02, 2022 9:16 AMUpdated: Nov 02, 2022 9:16 AM

Tom Davis

Jena Nelson is a 6th and 7th grade English teacher at Classen SAS Middle School. Her classroom excellence was recognized when she won 2020 Oklahoma Teacher of the Year. Mrs. Nelson is also a mom to her 17-year-old son, Rafe, and her 12-year-old daughter, Linnea. Her husband, Karl, is a professor and Director of Choral Studies at the University of Central Oklahoma.

Appearing on COMMUNITY CONNECTION, Jena said, “I want to be our next state Superintendent to ensure students look forward to learning, teachers look forward to teaching, and parents can trust these professionals to provide the best possible education for their children. It’s time for a revolution of classroom morale and my 16 years in public education have prepared me to step up and inspire those responsible for educating our kids to bring their best.”

Mrs. Nelson has been an educator for over 16 years and has helped her students earn over $4 Million in scholarships. She has been selected to direct at the prestigious Edinburgh Fringe Festival in Scotland and was chosen as a presenter at the International Music Festival in Campina Grande Brazil.

In 2020, she was asked by Congresswoman Kendra Horn to attend the State of the Union Address in Washington D.C. She recently spoke at the National Academy for Science, Engineering, and Medicine, Oklahoma Music Educators Association Conference, and was presented the Award for Teaching Excellence from the OEA.

This year Jena is one of 45 national educators to receive the California Casualty and The NEA Foundation Award for Teaching Excellence.