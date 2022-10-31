Posted: Nov 01, 2022 1:36 PMUpdated: Nov 01, 2022 1:36 PM

Victoria Edwards

At the regular weekly meeting on October 31, 2022 of the Washington County Board of Commissioners several pieces of business that will help current partnerships continue were completed.

First, the commissioners signed off on the final ARPA agreements with two non-profits: Bartlesville Area Habitat for Humanity and the Washington County Senior Center. Second, they renewed the annual contract between the county and the OSU Extension of Oklahoma State University for the 4-H Youth Development program. And then they approved setting up an account with the Omnia Public Sector and Sourcewell Cooperative Purchasing to allow county office directors to take advantage of pre-approved national pricing on products needed at the county level as part of an on-going effort to efficiently and effectively utilize the funding the county is given from federal and state grants.

During the meeting, they also acknowledged a $5000 donation from the Lyon Foundation for the purchase of furnishings in Courtroom 2A at the Washington County Courthouse and they recognized Melissa Mayes on her achievements as a Deputy Director for Emergency Management.

The photo and story of Mayes' award can be found in a seperate story on this website.