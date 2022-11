Posted: Nov 01, 2022 8:33 AMUpdated: Nov 01, 2022 9:53 AM

Tom Davis

Oklahoma State Governor Kevin Stitt stopped in Bartlesville on Tuesday ahead of the November 8 General Election.

The Governor visited with those assembled at the Washington County Republican Headquarters downtown to remind voters of his record and achievements as governor and to contast his views agaInst his oppenent, Democrat Joy Hofmeister.