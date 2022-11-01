Posted: Nov 01, 2022 5:39 AMUpdated: Nov 01, 2022 5:39 AM

Tom Davis

Family HealthCare Clinic will provide a free presentation titled, “Preventing and Living with Diabetes” on Tuesday, November 15 at 12 pm at the Bartlesville Public Library. November is National Diabetes Awareness Month.

The presentation, led by Janice Shippy, DNP and Nurse Practitioner at Family HealthCare Clinic will provide information about forming healthy habits to prevent diabetes as well as caring for oneself if living with diabetes. The clinic nurse will also be on hand to provide free blood pressure screenings.

According to the American Diabetes Association, approximately 451,888 people in Oklahoma, or 14.3% of the adult population, have diabetes. In addition, 1,036,000 people in Oklahoma 36.9% of the adult population have prediabetes.

“A healthy lifestyle, including watching what you eat and increasing your activity level, can help prevent diabetes,” states Janice Shippy. “Also --if you are living with diabetes, it is important to follow through on your provider prescribed treatments and watch for changes in your health.”

The presentation is free and open to the public.