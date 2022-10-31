Posted: Oct 31, 2022 1:02 PMUpdated: Oct 31, 2022 1:02 PM

Dalton Spence

The Osage County commissioners approved a $12,000 request from the city of Hominy to help improve ambulance services. A representative said they are planning to buy a chest compression device that would help give CPR to patients in need. This device would cost a little more than $18,000.

The commissioners also approved in a 2-1 vote to approve schematic floor plans for the new annex addition.

The Osage Co. commissioners meet every Monday at 10 a.m. in the Women’s Building at the Osage County Fairgrounds in Pawhuska. The meetings are opened to the public and encouraged to come.