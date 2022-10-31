Posted: Oct 31, 2022 10:10 AMUpdated: Oct 31, 2022 10:11 AM

Tom Davis

Oklahoma Lt. Governor Matt Pinnell will be the featured speaker at the Greater Bartlesville Area Chamber of Commerce Forum on Wednesday, November 2, at the Center starting at 11:30am.

The event is sponsored by Ascension St. John Jane Phillips and presented by Stride Bank and tickets and othe information can be found at www.bartlesville.com

Matt Pinnell was elected Lieutenant Governor of Oklahoma on November 6th, 2018 with 62% of the vote and won all seventy-seven counties.

Matt Pinnell also runs a small business with his wife, Lisa, an entrepreneur and inventor, and attends Redeemer Covenant Church in Tulsa.

Before being elected Oklahoma’s 17th Lieutenant Governor, Matt served as Director of State Parties for the Republican National Committee from 2013 to 2017, and served as Chairman of the Oklahoma Republican Party from 2010 to 2013.

Pinnell has be the driving force behind the state's booming tourism and movie-makng industries.