Posted: Oct 31, 2022 9:54 AMUpdated: Oct 31, 2022 9:54 AM

Tom Davis

Madison Horn grew up in Stilwell, Oklahoma and as a Cherokee Nation tribal citizen, Madison has built a career within cybersecurity as a respected and trusted servant-leader. She has worked her way from a place where 68% of women are unemployed, with limited access to technology, to being a global cybersecurity leader with a decade of experience.

Horn wants to end the political fighting and says she wants to represent Oklahoma and rebuild what she said is a lack of trust in politicians.

Horn wants to strengthen our education system and supporting our teachers to invest in the promise of our future generations and create opportunities for our children. When it comes to climate and energy, Horn said on COMMUNITY CONNECTION that she differs with the Biden administration on this point saying,"We need to pushing forward legislation protecting our environment and guaranteeing a livable planet for future generations. Work with companies on actions to ensure that regulations are realistic and achievable while holding them accountable for their responsibilities in protecting our environment."