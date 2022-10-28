Posted: Oct 28, 2022 10:05 PMUpdated: Oct 28, 2022 10:10 PM

Dalton Spence

Pawhuska traveled to Adair to take on the Warriors in a playoff-clinching game for the Huskies. Pawhuska would cruise to a 46-18 victory in route to ending the rest of class 2A’s playoffs hopes and dreams.

Pawhuska would waste no time in putting points on the board. Scoring on its first drive on a Tyrel Richardson 32-yard touchdown run.

Both teams would continue trading drives down the field. Pawhuska turned most of those drives into points. Adair would come up flat most of the time.

Right before half, Todd Drummond threaded the needle to Traven Richardson to put the Huskies up 30-6 after a successful two-point try.

Pawhuska clinches the four seed in Class 2A with a chance of becoming a three seed.

Huskies host Rejoice Christian on senior next Friday