News
City of Bartlesville
Posted: Oct 28, 2022 10:59 AMUpdated: Oct 28, 2022 10:59 AM
KWON and Phillips 66 Present the Bartlesville City Council Forum Nov. 1st
Tom Davis
You're invited attend the Bartlesville City Council Forum featruing the candidates in Wards 2, 3, and 4 on Tuesday, November 1, at 6pm at the Bartlesville city council chambers at 401 S. Johnstone in Bartlesville.
The forum, presented by KWON and Phillips 66 will be moderated by Tom Davis. You can watch the forum on www.KWONTV.com, Apple TV or Roku or listen on KWON AM 1400/FM 93.2-95.1.
Email your questions for the candidates at tom@bartlesvilleradio.com.
The broadcast is sponsored by Phillips 66.
« Back to News