Posted: Oct 28, 2022 10:59 AMUpdated: Oct 28, 2022 10:59 AM

Tom Davis

You're invited attend the Bartlesville City Council Forum featruing the candidates in Wards 2, 3, and 4 on Tuesday, November 1, at 6pm at the Bartlesville city council chambers at 401 S. Johnstone in Bartlesville.

The forum, presented by KWON and Phillips 66 will be moderated by Tom Davis. You can watch the forum on www.KWONTV.com , Apple TV or Roku or listen on KWON AM 1400/FM 93.2-95.1.

Email your questions for the candidates at tom@bartlesvilleradio.com

The broadcast is sponsored by Phillips 66.