Posted: Oct 27, 2022 10:09 AMUpdated: Oct 27, 2022 10:11 AM

Tom Davis

Chris Powell was born in Midwest City, Oklahoma. Powell served in the United States Marine Corps Reserve from 1989 to 1995 with combat service in the first Gulf War.

His career experience includes ther city council in Bethany, working as an evidence custodian and as a 911 dispatcher. Powell has served as the chair of the Oklahoma Libertarian Party and on the board of Youth Cornerstone.

Powell previously ran for governor in 2018 where he was defeated by Kevin Stitt.