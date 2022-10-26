Posted: Oct 26, 2022 7:00 PMUpdated: Oct 26, 2022 7:00 PM

Victoria Edwards

The OSU Agricultural Extension Office has issued a warning about a deadly disease that is working its way through poultry that are being raised in backyards throughout Oklahoma.

With the increases in the cost of eggs, chicken and turkey meats, many people have taken to setting up chicken houses in their backyards or on their property to off-set the inflationary pricing but that attempt to save money could cost them in their health.

OSU says the Avian flu is spreading quickly through Green Country in particular. HPAI is a strain of flu that is extremely infectious and most often fatal to poultry raises outside of highly controlled hygienic farms. Although the risk of transmission of HPAI to humans is low, it can occur and if it does, humans who contract the disease will suffer from a lowered immune system which could lead to catching other diseases such as COVID and regular influenza strains.

OSU and the Oklahoma Department of Agriculture, Food & Forestry have put out guides on their websites to help people how to prevent HPAI and how to recognize it if it occurs. To view these guides, go to:

https://extension.okstate.edu/highly-pathogenic-avian-influenca.html

OR

https://ag.ok.gov

(Photo used with permission from cdc.gov)