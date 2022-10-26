Posted: Oct 26, 2022 6:35 PMUpdated: Oct 26, 2022 6:35 PM

Victoria Edwards

On October 23, Osage Nation students from Daposka Ahnkodapi High School had a unique opportunity to interact with the crew members aboard the International Space Station as part of a NASA project titled "Talk to the Stars" to provide authentic experiences in space laboratories that would enhance student STEM education. The event took place at the Osage County Fairgrounds in Pawhuska via a special closed circuit television link.

During the event, students were able to ask questions about life in the space station and to participate in laboratory experiments alongside the crew members. One of the crew members is Nicole Mann, the first Native American woman in space and she shared her experiences as an Indigenous person in the space station in particular and the NASA training in general.

Superintendent Patrick Martin said the experience is something students will remember forever because for the first time they could see themselves accomplishing STEAM-related careers like "anyone else."

Osage Nation Chief Standing Bear said that he is thankful NASA is partnering with them "to provide every possible opportunity to put them on the path to success."