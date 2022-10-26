News
2022
Posted: Oct 26, 2022 5:39 PMUpdated: Oct 26, 2022 7:33 PM
Halloween Weekend Events to Consider
Halloween weekend is coming up and there are a variety of organizations offering a way to celebrate it safely. Here is a list of places to consider:
Friday, October 28
Spooktacular at Unity Square
Begins at 5:30 pm = Features food trucks, live music, a candy cannon, and trunk-or-treating
Spooky Strings by OKM
Begins at 6 pm at the Unity Square stage. This free concert features Tulsa Quartet playing Halloween music. Includes performances by Stage Arts Dance, Children’s Musical Theatre and Inspyral Circus.
Kiddie Park Spook-A-Rama
From 6-9 pm at 205 South Cherokee in Bartlesville Regular rides & concessions plus special Halloween fun. Tickets required for rides/cash only for food. Entrance to park is FREE.
=============================================================
Saturday, October 29
Richard Kane YMCA Floating Pumpkin Patch
11:30 am to 2 pm at 101 North Osage Avenue in Bartlesville. Includes a floating pumpkin patch, pumpkin races, decorating pumpkins,a sensory spook room, and a bounce house. There will also be a movie with snacks.
Haunted House Toys For Tots
Begins 6:30 pm at 1418 West Walnut Street in Collinsville. Entry to the haunted house is an unwrapped, NEW toy to be donated to Toys for Tots Annual Gift Campaign.
Curtis Auto Glass Trunk or Treat
Begins 6 pm at 141 SE Washington Blvd in Bartlesville.
Trick or Treat Trail
From 2-4 pm at Bartlesville First Church, 4715 Price Road. Features multiple lines to cut down on wait times, a walking trail, games, and Andolini’s Pizza Food Truck
Haunts of Memories Past
Begins 7 pm at Sippin’ Sweet in Dewey. Snacks available for purchase at this presentation of early citizens from the area who will “haunt” you with their stories. Tickets required. Call 918-534-1555.
Family Fall Festival at Dewey Church of Christ
From 6-8 pm at 1313 North Osage in Dewey. Includes trunk-or-treating, games, hot chocolate and cider.
Bartlesville Elks Lodge Annual Truck or Treat
From 3-5 pm at 1060 Swan Drive (Enter from north entrance off of Adams Blvd). Lots of candy for kids of all ages.
The Dewey Hotel Indian Territory Ghost Stories
From 11:00-11:30 am in downtown Dewey. Master storyteller, Dianne Fallis, will share stories of the Osage Zombie, Quapaw Spook Light and the 6,000,000 Dummy. Admission is $5 at the door.
Kiddie Park Spook-A-Rama
From 6-9 pm at 205 South Cherokee in Bartlesville. Regular rides & concessions plus special Halloween fun. Tickets required for rides/cash only for food. Entrance to park is FREE.
=============================================================================
Sunday, October 30
Adams Boulevard Church of Christ Trunk or Treat
From 5-7 pm at 3700 SE Adams Blvd in Bartlesville. Visit the longest running trick-or-treat event in Bartlesville with free candy for all children.
Highland Park Baptist Church Fall Festival
From 6-8 pm at 300 SE Washington Blvd in Bartlesville, Features games, cake walk, face painting and treat.
============================================================================
Monday, October 31
Trick-or-Treating in Downtown Nowata
From 3:30 – 5:00 pm. Walk the city and enjoy trick-or-treating with local merchants
Trunk & Treat in Dewey
Begins at 5 pm at Two Tall Okie Signs & Such, 7001 ½ North Delaware.
Trunk or Treat at Virginia Avenue Baptist Church
From 6:30-8:30 pm at 132 South Virginia Avenue, Bartlesville in east parking lot. Wear a costume and bring your pail to pick up lots of candy and toys. There will also be a drawing for a couple of bikes.
CandyPalooza at City Church
From 5-8 pm at 4222 SE Rice Creek Road. Trick or treat for candy, play games and visit a petting zoo. Hay rides also available.
Grand Mental Health Trunk or Treat
From 3-5 pm at 700 South Penn Avenue in parking lot. Police, Fire & EMS will be on hand with their vehicles for children to climb into and take photos with first responders. Decorated vehicles will hand out candy. Adults and children are encouraged to wear costumes.
=============================================================================
NOTE: Some locations and events may close if there is hazardous weather. Some activities may require pre-registration or tickets to participate. Always check their website of FACEBOOK page for the latest information about these events.
