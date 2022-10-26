Posted: Oct 26, 2022 4:49 PMUpdated: Oct 26, 2022 5:23 PM

Victoria Edwards

The Cherokee Nation has announced it is hosting the first-ever comic book convention with Native American perspective. Called SkasdiCon, the event will be held on November 5 from 10 am to 5 pm at Northeastern State University in Tahlequah.

Skasdi is a Cherokee slang word that represents having pride and being impressive, awesome, fierce and fiesty. The word is being applied to the convention because it will represent Native American narratives by Indigenous authors and illustrators. SkasdiCon was creatied to offer a platform for Native American comic books, video games, tabletop games, novels, films, TV scripts and other mediums.

Talisha Lewallen, manager of cultural programs for Cherokee Nation Cultural Tourism, says pop culture has proven its ability to unite people from different walks of life so that Indigenous perspectives can be "normalized" into the comic world.

The event is free but you must be registered by 1 pm on the day of the event if you want to participate in the cosplay competition. Throughout the event there will be panel discussions, meet & greets with artists and authors, a screening of a Cherokee-language animation film for children, and family-friendly competitions with prizes.

For more information, visit https://skasdicon.com.