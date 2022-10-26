Posted: Oct 26, 2022 9:22 AMUpdated: Oct 26, 2022 9:22 AM

Tom Davis

The Kiwanis Club of Bartlesville Hosts The Bartlesville Christmas Parade on Saturday, December 3, 2022, promptly at 6:30 pm in downtown Bartlesville.

Appearing on COMMUNITY CONNECTION from the Kiwanis was Pat Campbell and Jeanette Miller. They announced this year's theme as TOYLAND.

Pat Campbell invited everyone to create a holiday theme (No Santa Claus Entries) and compete to win 1st, 2nd AND 3RD Place Recognition Awards in the categories of:

Non-Profit – Corporate – Business Parade Theme – Overall Winner

All Competition Entries must be completed and ready for Judging at 4:30 p.m. ALL Entries must be in their assigned parade slot by 5:30 pm and your entree fee must be paid at the time of registration.

Register and Pay online bartlesvillekiwanis.org OR Print and mail the completed form and fee to:

Bartlesville Kiwanis Club

414 SE Washington Blvd., PMB 199 Bartlesville, OK 74006

Make Checks Payable to: Kiwanis Club of Bartlesville Foundation, Inc.

Early Entry Fee: $25 Business $10 Non-Profit

After November 15th: $30 Business $15 Non-Profit

Parade Hotline 918.977.3400

Jeanette Miller also reminded listers about CELEBRATE GIVING on Tuesday, November 29, from 4pm-7pm at the Center at 300 SE Adams in Bartlesville: