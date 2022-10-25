Posted: Oct 25, 2022 1:07 PMUpdated: Oct 25, 2022 1:07 PM

Victoria Edwards

Don Tyler Park in downtown Dewey will be filled with goblins and ghosts and games (OH MY!) this weekend as the City of Dewey celebrates its annual Fall Festivl on Saturday, October 29 from 2 to 8 pm.

The event features a cake walk, ring toss, duck pond, musical chairs, bean bag toss and BINGO. There will be a wealth of prizes to accompany the games. All ages are encouraged to dress in a costume for the costume contest and then go trick-or-treating in a safe environment.

All activities are FREE and open to all residents of Dewey and surrounding cities. The event is sponsored by the Dewey VFW Auxiliary Post 10099.