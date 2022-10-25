Posted: Oct 25, 2022 8:12 AMUpdated: Oct 25, 2022 8:17 AM

Tom Davis

This just in from Phillips 66:

"Phillips 66 is undergoing a companywide effort to optimize its cost structure and reimagine its operating model to enable sustainable savings. Part of this effort includes designing an organization that can quickly adapt to market and industry fluctuations and that allows us to sustain the cost improvements over the long term

Fewer than 50 employees at our Bartlesville operations have been impacted as a result of this organizational design. Bartlesville currently has approximately 1,400 employees and continues to be a valuable location for Phillips 66’s Business Operations and Innovation Center organizations, which provide essential support to the company."