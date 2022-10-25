Facebook Twitter K1-TEXT Email Print

Schlumberger Announces Name Change

Tom Davis / OKEnergyToday.com / Bloomberg.com
 
Schlumberger is no longer Schlumberger.
 
The Houston-and Paris-based company announced Monday it changed its name to SLB and also rebranded itself as a technology firm going after more clean-energy space work.
 
The new name of the world’s biggest oilfield services provider, same as the firm’s stock ticker symbol, took effect Monday reported Bloomberg.
 
It raises the question of whether all its oil patch employees wearing those blue-uniforms with the name “Schlumberger” on their back will have to be changed to “SLB.”
 
Read more at Bloomberg https://www.yahoo.com/finance/news/schlumberger-rebrands-slb-focus-clean-101700601.html

