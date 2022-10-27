Posted: Oct 24, 2022 8:24 PMUpdated: Oct 24, 2022 8:24 PM

Victoria Edwards

The City Board of Adjustment's regular meeting will be held Thursday, October 27 at 5:00 pm in the City Council Room at City Hall, 401 South Johnstone Avenue.

The Board will conside the following cases:

CASE NO SZP-0822-0027: Application for Special Zoning Permit from Jim & Ranae Hendrickson for construction of a carport at 3829 NE Maryland Street.

CASE NO SZP-0922-0028: Application from the Housing Authority of the Cherokee Nation on behalf of Brandon Marier for an extension of non-conforming use to allow demolition of an existing home to build a new construction home at 801 NE Washington Boulevard.

CASE NO VAR-0822-0012: Application for Tanner Consulting on behalf of Dr Horton, Inc. for a variance to allow a lesser rear setback and front setback at 1996 South Jefferson Road.

Public comments on these cases can be made after the cases are presented and city staff members make their own comments.