Posted: Oct 24, 2022 8:00 PMUpdated: Oct 24, 2022 8:00 PM

Victoria Edwards

Two meetings will be held this week prior to the upcoming November election.

OK2A will hold their regular monthly meeting on Tuesday, October 25 beginning at 6:00 pm. The meeting is held at Dink's BBQ Pit, 2929 East Frank Phillips Boulevard in Bartlesville. Guest speaker for the meeting will be Jenni White, President & Education Director of ROPE2. She will speak on the dark campaign money being spent on Oklahoma elections.

The Washington County Democratic Party will meet on Thursday, October 27 at 7:00 pm at the Bartlesville Public LIbrary in downtown Bartlesville with guest speaker, Naomi ANdrews, candiate for the CD2. Andrews will take questions from the audience about the platform issues she is running on and why her focus is on finding common ground with all parties as well as how she intends to make the legislative process easier for every citizen.