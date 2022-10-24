Posted: Oct 24, 2022 3:39 PMUpdated: Oct 24, 2022 4:16 PM

Chase McNutt

Damien Dewayne Lowe was seen in Washington County Court on Monday on a Felony charge alleging domestic abuse (Aggravated Assault). He has a prior misdemeanor of a similar charge, involving the same victim.

According to a probable cause affidavit, a Bartlesville Police Officer pulled over a gray minivan with severe vehicle damage on the passenger side. When he arrived at the vehicle window, he noticed the woman was crying, and had blood coming from her mouth, with cuts and abrasions on her feet, shoulders, arms, and had scratch marks on her chest.

The affidavit then states the victim explained her boyfriend, Lowe, was drunk and was angry at her for “rearranging their furniture.” She then stated he took her keys and drove her vehicle into a nearby fence post, causing the vehicle damage. He then allegedly returned to the residence and allegedly grabbed the victim by the throat and took her to the floor and allegedly began hitting her face against the floor repeatedly while also saying "you deserve this"

His next court date is set for Nov. 9th at 9 am and is being held over on a $25,000 bond and he is not allowed to have contact with the victim.