Posted: Oct 24, 2022 2:07 PMUpdated: Oct 24, 2022 2:16 PM

Victoria Edwards

In a previous meeting, Washington County Commissioners discussed the fact that many of the county employees are in need of uniform replacements. A brief survey of employess found they preferred a particular type of uniform produced by the manufacturer CarHartt. To help make a decision about the replacements, as well as to consider other products and services that could benefit the county financially and physically, the Commissioners decided to table the issue and invite CINTAS Corporation, who services many of the counties around Washington County, to present general information on their products and services.

Today, (Monday, October 24), John Winn was at the regular weekly meeting of the Commissioners to give a presentation. Winn detailed some of the services and products, especially the CarHartt uniforms the company represents and assured the Commissioners that CINTAS could match whatever their current provider is offering.

After hearing the presentation, the Commissioners said they would review the catalog from CINTAS and discuss among themselves and with their district department heads what are the best options.

The issue of replacement is tabled for discussion or vote until the CINTAS review is completed.