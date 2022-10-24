This week on CITY MATTERS, City Manager Mike Bailey was joined by Development Director Lis Beeman, Public Works Director Keith Henry and City Engineer Michah Siemers.

Bailey reminded listeners of the upcoming city elections in the general election on Novemeber 8 with early voting starting November 2nd, Seats in Wards 2, 3 and 4 are in play.

Bailey then announced that the city is issuing a request for proposals for Price Fields and that more information will appear in CITY BEAT this week as well request for proposals for The First Christian Church building that the city now controls for the time being.

The Bartlesville leaf and grass pickup is coming soon. Public works Director Keith Henry announced the week of December 5-9 for the free pickup.

⦁ Leaf bags during this time only will not require yard waste stickers.

⦁ Residents may use clear or colored bags. These collections are for private residences only.

⦁ There is no limit on the number of bags a resident can put out for this collection.

⦁ Residents should comply to all other standard refuse regulations.

⦁ Leaves and grass will only be collected one time, on the resident’s normal collection day of the week.

⦁ Leaves, grass and bundled limbs (must be cut to no more than four feet and weigh less than 50 pounds) only.

⦁ Extra bags or items of household refuse outside the cart must have the red refuse sticker attached.

⦁ For more information call 918-338-4130

Bartlesville Community Development Director Lisa Beeman is set to retire next week. Appearing on CITY MATTERS, Beeman was asked about her biggest accomplishment. Lisa said it was saving the tower at the Soone Park playground and quickly added that the park projects are always the ones closest to her heart

Work in the parking lots at Lee Lake with begin soon. City engineer Micha Siemers explained that the dirt work will begin soon and that the parking lots at the lake and Cooper Dog Park will be paved and that there will be a connector to a parking lot for Daniels Soccer Fields.